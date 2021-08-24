StockMarketWire.com - Consumer gift packaging business IG Design said it had made a 'good' start to the year as revenue rose 25% in the four months through 31 July year-on-year, but the company also flagged challenging cost headwinds.
'The business is experiencing challenging cost headwinds, particularly in relation to sea freight, as well as regional operational disruption relating to the ongoing impact of Covid -19 restrictions on the logistics functions within the Company's global supply chain,' the company said.
'Nevertheless, as a result of the strong sales momentum and work across the Group to mitigate the impact of the cost pressures earnings to date have been in line with expectations,' it added.
Looking forward, the company said its orderbook for the year 'continues to be ahead of prior year, underpinning a full year sales outlook ahead of expectations, and as a result the full year forecast earnings remain in line with current market expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
