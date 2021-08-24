StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy firm Science Group said it had increased its takeover bid for defence contractor TP, but again had been rejected by TP's board.
Science Group was now offering 6.5p per TP share, up from an initial bid of 5.8p that also was rebuffed by TP as too low.
Science Group said it had indicated to TP that its sweetened bid was its final offer and wouldn't be increased again.
It also announced that it had upped its holding in TP to about 18%, having bought the extra shares at a highest price of 6.5p per share.
Science Group reiterated that if TP Group 'continues to refuse to cooperate' it would retain its shareholding as a strategic investment and adopt an 'active engagement strategy'.
'For the avoidance of doubt, Science Group reiterates that it is not interested in considering any offers for its stake in TP Group from third parties,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
