StockMarketWire.com - Cloud services company Essensys reported a slight dip in revenue for the year and said it expected adjusted earnings to be in line with market expectations.
For the financial year ended 31 July 2021, revenue fell to £22.0m from £22.5 million year-on-year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be in line with consensus market expectations.
The company ended the financial year with 474 live Connect sites, an increase of 13% year-on-year.
'Essensys has made great progress this year, delivering results in line with expectations, continued growth in recurring revenues, and the addition of a number of new strategic customers,' the company said.
