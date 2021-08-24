StockMarketWire.com - Antibody engineering and supplier Fusion Antibodies said it had entered into a commercial collaboration agreement with Eurofins Discovery, a provider if products and services to the drug discovery industry.
Under the collaboration, Fusion would provide pre-clinical antibody development services from discovery, engineering, and critical reagent supply to Eurofins and onwards to their customers.
The collaboration wasn't expected to have a material impact on the company's earnings in the current financial year, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
