StockMarketWire.com - Drug delivery system developer N4 Pharma said it had made progress on two projects testing the applicability of its technology in the gene therapy and Covid-19 vaccine spaces, respectively.
The two material transfer agreements were assessing how well the company's Nuvec system could bind and be optimised for transfection with two different nucleic acid products.
The first was with a 'major international company' working in the gene therapy space.
The second was with a 'UK-based pharmaceutical company' developing its its own proprietary vaccine for Covid-19 using a DNA plasmid.
'Both projects have progressed well and in each case the company has been able to successfully load and well disperse Nuvec with the proprietary products at different doses,' N4 said.
'This will allow the testing of a wide range of options with the MTA partners and each company is now undertaking its own tests with Nuvec and their respective products.'
'Timing of such work will be dependent on each party but the company remains in regular contact whilst the work continues.'
Separately, the company also provided an update on an in vivo pilot dosage study undertaken by Nanomerics using an OVA plasmid.
'The company has now successfully completed the amplification and initial testing of a new Covid-19 plasmid at Evotec and finalised the scope of the in vivo study,' it said.
'This proof of concept study is now scheduled to start around the middle of September and is expected to last approximately three months.'
