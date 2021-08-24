StockMarketWire.com - Financial services firm Frenkel Topping announced a joint venture between its independent financial advisor arm and law firm, Pattinson Brewer.
The deal took its joint ventures to five in the personal injury and clinical negligence space.
The group's independent financial advice division, Frenkel Topping, and Pattinson Brewer would 'provide services jointly under the trading name Pattinson & Brewer Financial Services with the aim of delivering a "consistently caring" legal and financial advice service to clients after injury,' the company said.
'Through the joint venture business, Frenkel Topping will become Pattinson Brewer's preferred partner for clients who require investment advice post settlement and Pattinson & Brewer Financial Services will extend Pattinson Brewer's suite of services to meet the needs of the most complex client,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
