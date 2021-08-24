StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil reported positive testing results from a well at the Wressle project in North Lincolnshire, of which it owns 40%.
Initial well test measured flow rates, under a restricted choke, had exceeded 500 barrels of oil per day, which was the forecast rate following a proppant squeeze operation, the comnpany said.
Union Jack said a coiled tubing operation had been completed and the Ashover Grit reservoir has been returned to flow under well test conditions.
'The Wressle-1 well is continuing to clean up and has not yet reached its optimum potential,' it added.
'A further update will be provided once a stabilised oil flow rate is established in the coming weeks.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
