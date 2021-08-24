StockMarketWire.com - Solid-state battery technology company Ilika said progress on implementing its Stereax manufacturing plans was on schedule following the construction of its cleanroom for the manufacturing facility.
The key deposition tools, previously referred to as 'Tool 1' and 'Tool 2', as well as the principal etching equipment, had completed their factory acceptance tests and had been delivered to site for facilitisation prior to the start of site acceptance testing and the commencement of process qualification.
'Process qualification will continue through Q4 2021, with product qualification expected to take place in Q1 2022, supporting the commencement of product sales from Q2 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
