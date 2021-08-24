StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Europa Oil & Gas said measured flow rates from its Wressle oil field development in North Lincolnshire had exceeded 500 barrels of oil per day over a 24 hour period.
The well flow, however, was continuing to clean-up and had 'not yet reached its full potential,' the company said.
'While oil production will be optimised in the coming weeks as the reservoir continues to clean-up, a gross rate of 500 bopd at Wressle more than doubles Europa's existing UK onshore production to over 200 bopd,' it added.
'At current oil prices of over US$65 per barrel, this step-up in net production will transform Europa's financial profile and in turn provide a strong platform from which to grow the company further. Considerable upside exists in the other formations at Wressle which we now look forward to progressing.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
