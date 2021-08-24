StockMarketWire.com - Energy services group Hunting said it had invested $5.0 million in Cumberland Additive, taking its stake in the latter to 27%, and paving the way for the company's entry into the additive manufacturing sector.

Headquartered in Pflugerville, Texas, Cumberland Additive offers engineering design services and production of parts via additive manufacturing in both metals and polymer materials using powder bed fusion technology.

'The investment in CAH [Cumberland Additive] provides Hunting with access to the fast growing additive manufacturing sector, which is increasingly being adopted by many of the group's current oil and gas clients, while also providing opportunities for Hunting to enter new sectors complementary to the Group's current customer profile,' the company said.






