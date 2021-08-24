StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Panthera Resources said assay results from drilling at the Bassala project in Mali had confirmed the presence of significant gold mineralisation.
Highlights included intersecting 45 metres at 0.57 grams per tonne of gold from 25 metres.
'The assays to date are very encouraging for first pass aircore drilling and representing only four of the 22 targets we have identified at Bassala,' managing director Mark Bolton said.
'All of the four targets tested have returned significant gold mineralisation from the shallow AC drilling and many of the intercepts may be close to true thickness if the current interpretation of relatively flat-lying mineralisation is confirmed.'
