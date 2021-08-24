StockMarketWire.com - Gold and copper company KEFI Gold and Copper hailed further 'positive' results from its ongoing drilling campaign at its Hawiah copper-gold project in Saudi Arabia.
The updated resource estimate for the project was on track to be reported in Q4 2021.
The upgraded and expanded mineral resource estimates is 'likely to enhance project economics in the preliminary feasibility study due to higher grade and increased tonnes, the company said.
'Project work streams [were] on track to achieve KEFI's target of Hawiah commencing development in 2023,' it added,
The phase 4 drilling programme was nearing completion with approximately 14,000 metres of the 15,500m programme drilled.
'An updated MRE to incorporate phase 3 and phase 4 drilling will be initiated on receipt of the final assay results, with the updated MRE expected to be completed during Q4 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
