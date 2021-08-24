StockMarketWire.com - Invesco Bond Income Plus fund reported a jump in net asset value in the first half of the year, as demand for high-yield investments were driven by central bank action and a recovery in economic activity.
For the six months through 30 June 2021, total return was 4.3% and net asset value, or NAV, per share rose to 197.55 pence from 194.29 pence seen at the end of December last year.
The company's NAV returned 4.3% compared to the 3.3% return achieved by the ICE BofA European Currency High Yield Index.
The company said it remains on track to achieve its full year dividend target of 10.75 pence per share, and had declared first and second interim dividends of 2.50 and 2.75 pence per share in respect of the current financial year.
'Supply-side disruption around the world has resulted in significant increases in prices and inflation is set to exceed central bank targets in the months to come; we can expect markets to be very sensitive to any suggestion that the rise in inflation is sustained rather than merely transitory,' the company said.
'We can also expect markets to be unsettled once central banks start to remove the support introduced in response to Covid-19,' it added,
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.