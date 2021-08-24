StockMarketWire.com - Audio-visual marketing company MediaZest said it continued to win additional new project work.
Updake was strong across the main vertical sectors in which the company operated, including retail, automotive, corporate office spaces and education.
Media Zest said that as expected at its interim results announcement, the impact of this new project work had led to notable improvement in performance during the second half.
It also said that it had greater visibility with regards to ongoing revenue across the next three years and potentially beyond.
'With the group experiencing strong demand in all four sectors, the outlook beyond 30 September 2021 also looks encouraging,' the comnany said.
'As such the group has invested in additional sales resource, including the recruitment of a senior salesperson for the corporate sector.'
'This has been an area of growth in recent years and particularly the last few months as clients and potential customers adapt their places of business with new technology solutions in order to safely accommodate the return to the office environment for their staff.'
