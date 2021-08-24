StockMarketWire.com - Benchmark reported narrower losses in the third quarter of the year, as revenue was boosted by growth in its advanced nutrition business.
For the three months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses were £5.9 million compared with losses of £19.6 million a year earlier, as revenue increased 17% to £87.8 million.
Advanced nutrition, the company's largest business, grew revenue 15% above the prior year 'reflecting growth across all product lines,' the company said.
'We are very pleased with the results and progress in Q3 2021 and the subsequent period. Our three business areas performed strongly, and we achieved a major strategic milestone with the successful commercial launch of Ectosan Vet and CleanTreat,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'trading in line with market expectations for the full year with good revenue visibility for the remainder of the year.'
'Looking forward to FY 2022, consistency in performance is expected to continue in genetics and advanced nutrition, while health starts benefitting from Ectosan Vet and CleanTreat revenue stream,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.