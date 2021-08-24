StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Prospex Energy said it had a letter from Jarvis Investment Management requesting a general meeting of shareholders to vote an a board overhaul.
Jarvis wants William Hartman Smith, Richard Paul Mays, Mark Christopher Routh and Alasdair Buchanan removed from the board and replace with four nominees of its own.
Prospex Energy said it would, no later than 9 September, post a circular convening the general meeting to shareholders.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.