StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Prospex Energy said it had a letter from Jarvis Investment Management requesting a general meeting of shareholders to vote an a board overhaul.

Jarvis wants William Hartman Smith, Richard Paul Mays, Mark Christopher Routh and Alasdair Buchanan removed from the board and replace with four nominees of its own.

Prospex Energy said it would, no later than 9 September, post a circular convening the general meeting to shareholders.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com