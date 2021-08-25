Interim Result
26/08/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
26/08/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
26/08/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
26/08/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
26/08/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/08/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
26/08/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
26/08/2021 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)
27/08/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
27/08/2021 Bbgi Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI)
27/08/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
31/08/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
01/09/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
01/09/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
01/09/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
01/09/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
01/09/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
01/09/2021 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
01/09/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
02/09/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/09/2021 Inspired PLC (INSE)
02/09/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
03/09/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
06/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)
06/09/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)
06/09/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
07/09/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
07/09/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
07/09/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
07/09/2021 Parsley Box Group PLC (MEAL)
07/09/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
07/09/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
07/09/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
07/09/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
07/09/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
08/09/2021 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
08/09/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
08/09/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
08/09/2021 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
09/09/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)
09/09/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
09/09/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
09/09/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
09/09/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
09/09/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
09/09/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
09/09/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
09/09/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
09/09/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
09/09/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
09/09/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
13/09/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
13/09/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
13/09/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
13/09/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
13/09/2021 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)
13/09/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
14/09/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
14/09/2021 Stm Group PLC (STM)
14/09/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
14/09/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
14/09/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
14/09/2021 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
14/09/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
14/09/2021 Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP)
14/09/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)
14/09/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
14/09/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
14/09/2021 (MADE)
14/09/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
14/09/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
Final Result
26/08/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
30/08/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)
01/09/2021 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)
02/09/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
03/09/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
06/09/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
06/09/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
06/09/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
07/09/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
07/09/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
08/09/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
09/09/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
09/09/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
13/09/2021 (NCY)
13/09/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
14/09/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
14/09/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
14/09/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
AGM / EGM
26/08/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
26/08/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
26/08/2021 Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (TEEC)
27/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
27/08/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
27/08/2021 Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (OIG)
27/08/2021 Pires Investments PLC (PIRI)
27/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
27/08/2021 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)
31/08/2021 Edge Performance VCT (EDGH)
31/08/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
31/08/2021 Puma Alpha Vct Plc Ord 1p (PUAL)
31/08/2021 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)
31/08/2021 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)
31/08/2021 Rua Life Sciences PLC (RUA)
01/09/2021 Prime People PLC (PRP)
01/09/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
01/09/2021 Kinovo PLC (KINO)
01/09/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
01/09/2021 Eckoh PLC (ECK)
01/09/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
02/09/2021 Carclo PLC (CAR)
02/09/2021 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
02/09/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)
02/09/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)
02/09/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
03/09/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
06/09/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)
06/09/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
06/09/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)
06/09/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)
06/09/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
06/09/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)
07/09/2021 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
07/09/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
07/09/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
07/09/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)
07/09/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
07/09/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
08/09/2021 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)
08/09/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
08/09/2021 Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC (LOGP)
08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
08/09/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
08/09/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
08/09/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
08/09/2021 Tomco Energy PLC (TOM)
08/09/2021 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)
08/09/2021 Morses Club PLC (MCL)
08/09/2021 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)
09/09/2021 Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC (G4M)
09/09/2021 Fih Group PLC (FIH)
09/09/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
09/09/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
09/09/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
09/09/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
09/09/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
09/09/2021 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
09/09/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
09/09/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
09/09/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)
09/09/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
09/09/2021 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)
10/09/2021 Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO)
10/09/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)
10/09/2021 One Delta Plc Ord Shs Npv (ONE)
10/09/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)
10/09/2021 Svm UK Emerging Fund PLC (SVM)
10/09/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
14/09/2021 (JADE)
14/09/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
14/09/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
Trading Statement
07/09/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
08/09/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
Ex-Dividend
26/08/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
26/08/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
26/08/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
26/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
26/08/2021 Osb Group PLC (OSB)
26/08/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/08/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
26/08/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
26/08/2021 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
26/08/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
26/08/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
26/08/2021 Diageo PLC (DGE)
26/08/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
26/08/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
26/08/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
26/08/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
26/08/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
26/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
26/08/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
26/08/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
26/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
26/08/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
26/08/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
26/08/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
27/08/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
27/08/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
27/08/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
27/08/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
27/08/2021 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
27/08/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
27/08/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
27/08/2021 (RNEW)
27/08/2021 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
27/08/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
27/08/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
27/08/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
27/08/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
27/08/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/08/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)
27/08/2021 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)
27/08/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
27/08/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
27/08/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
27/08/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
27/08/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
31/08/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
31/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
31/08/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
31/08/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
31/08/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
31/08/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
31/08/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
