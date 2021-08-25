Interim Result

26/08/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

26/08/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

26/08/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)

26/08/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)

26/08/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

26/08/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)

26/08/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

26/08/2021 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)

27/08/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

27/08/2021 Bbgi Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI)

27/08/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

31/08/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)

01/09/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)

01/09/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)

01/09/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)

01/09/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)

01/09/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)

01/09/2021 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)

01/09/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

02/09/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

02/09/2021 Inspired PLC (INSE)

02/09/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)

03/09/2021 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)

06/09/2021 Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE)

06/09/2021 Belvoir Group PLC (BLV)

06/09/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)

07/09/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

07/09/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)

07/09/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)

07/09/2021 Parsley Box Group PLC (MEAL)

07/09/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

07/09/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)

07/09/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

07/09/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)

07/09/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)

08/09/2021 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)

08/09/2021 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)

08/09/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

08/09/2021 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)

09/09/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)

09/09/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

09/09/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)

09/09/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)

09/09/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

09/09/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

09/09/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)

09/09/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)

09/09/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

09/09/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)

09/09/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

09/09/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

13/09/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)

13/09/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)

13/09/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)

13/09/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)

13/09/2021 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)

13/09/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)

14/09/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)

14/09/2021 Stm Group PLC (STM)

14/09/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)

14/09/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

14/09/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)

14/09/2021 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)

14/09/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

14/09/2021 Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP)

14/09/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)

14/09/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)

14/09/2021 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)

14/09/2021 (MADE)

14/09/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

14/09/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)



Final Result

26/08/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)

30/08/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)

01/09/2021 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)

02/09/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)

03/09/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

06/09/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

06/09/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)

06/09/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

07/09/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)

07/09/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

08/09/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

09/09/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)

09/09/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)

13/09/2021 (NCY)

13/09/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

14/09/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

14/09/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)

14/09/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)



AGM / EGM

26/08/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

26/08/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)

26/08/2021 Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (TEEC)

27/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)

27/08/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

27/08/2021 Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (OIG)

27/08/2021 Pires Investments PLC (PIRI)

27/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

27/08/2021 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)

31/08/2021 Edge Performance VCT (EDGH)

31/08/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

31/08/2021 Puma Alpha Vct Plc Ord 1p (PUAL)

31/08/2021 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)

31/08/2021 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)

31/08/2021 Rua Life Sciences PLC (RUA)

01/09/2021 Prime People PLC (PRP)

01/09/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)

01/09/2021 Kinovo PLC (KINO)

01/09/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)

01/09/2021 Eckoh PLC (ECK)

01/09/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)

02/09/2021 Carclo PLC (CAR)

02/09/2021 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)

02/09/2021 Wameja Limited (WJA)

02/09/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)

02/09/2021 Safestay PLC (SSTY)

03/09/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)

06/09/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)

06/09/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)

06/09/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)

06/09/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)

06/09/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

06/09/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)

07/09/2021 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)

07/09/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

07/09/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

07/09/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)

07/09/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

07/09/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)

08/09/2021 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)

08/09/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

08/09/2021 Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC (LOGP)

08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

08/09/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

08/09/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)

08/09/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

08/09/2021 Tomco Energy PLC (TOM)

08/09/2021 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)

08/09/2021 Morses Club PLC (MCL)

08/09/2021 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)

09/09/2021 Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC (G4M)

09/09/2021 Fih Group PLC (FIH)

09/09/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)

09/09/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)

09/09/2021 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)

09/09/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

09/09/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)

09/09/2021 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

09/09/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

09/09/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)

09/09/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)

09/09/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)

09/09/2021 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)

10/09/2021 Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO)

10/09/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)

10/09/2021 One Delta Plc Ord Shs Npv (ONE)

10/09/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)

10/09/2021 Svm UK Emerging Fund PLC (SVM)

10/09/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)

14/09/2021 (JADE)

14/09/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

14/09/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)



Trading Statement

07/09/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

08/09/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

08/09/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)



Ex-Dividend

26/08/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

26/08/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

26/08/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

26/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)

26/08/2021 Osb Group PLC (OSB)

26/08/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

26/08/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)

26/08/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

26/08/2021 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

26/08/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

26/08/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

26/08/2021 Diageo PLC (DGE)

26/08/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

26/08/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

26/08/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

26/08/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

26/08/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)

26/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

26/08/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)

26/08/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

26/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

26/08/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

26/08/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

26/08/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)

27/08/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)

27/08/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)

27/08/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)

27/08/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)

27/08/2021 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)

27/08/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)

27/08/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

27/08/2021 (RNEW)

27/08/2021 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)

27/08/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)

27/08/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

27/08/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)

27/08/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)

27/08/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

27/08/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)

27/08/2021 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)

27/08/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)

27/08/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)

27/08/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)

27/08/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)

27/08/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)

31/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)

31/08/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

31/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)

31/08/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)

31/08/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

31/08/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)

31/08/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)

31/08/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)



