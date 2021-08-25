StockMarketWire.com -

CA

26/08/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours


DE

26/08/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey


EU

26/08/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)


FR

26/08/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)


IT

26/08/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders


JP

26/08/2021 00:50 services producer Price Index


UK

26/08/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index


US

26/08/2021 13:30 jobless claims
26/08/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
26/08/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com