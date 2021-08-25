StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company Next Fifteen Communications said trading in the first half was ahead of its expectations and upgraded its annual guidance.
Revenue for the six months through June had increased 31% year-on-year, with 23% organic growth, the company said in a trading statement.
In the second quarter, revenue jumped 40%, with 29% organic growth.
Organic growth was expected to moderate in the second half, given the relatively strong performance experienced in that period last year, Next Fifteen said.
Still, full-year organic growth was anticipated to be ahead of previous guidance in the mid to high teens range.
'As a result, we anticipate that our results for the year ending 31 January 2022 will be ahead of management expectations,' the company said.
'Given the robust performance of the businesses, we are using the period to accelerate investment in productizing a number of areas of the group and hire additional digital talent.'
'While these investments will have a minor impact on margins this year, they are expected to help drive long-term organic growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
