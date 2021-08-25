StockMarketWire.com - Bingo and casinos group Rank noted that UK tax authorities had decided to not to appeal a tribunal decision regarding value-added tax on slot machine income.

Ranks said the first-tier tribunal had agreed a 60-day extension to allow Her Majesty's Revenue and Customers and Rank to agree the exact quantum of the claim.

Rank said it still expected the claim to be around £80 million.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com