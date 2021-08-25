StockMarketWire.com - Bingo and casinos group Rank noted that UK tax authorities had decided to not to appeal a tribunal decision regarding value-added tax on slot machine income.
Ranks said the first-tier tribunal had agreed a 60-day extension to allow Her Majesty's Revenue and Customers and Rank to agree the exact quantum of the claim.
Rank said it still expected the claim to be around £80 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.