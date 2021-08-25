StockMarketWire.com - Energy infrastructure group Smart Metering Systems said it had won a new domestic smart meter contract and secured an additional grid-scale battery project.
Smart Metering Systems had entered into an agreement with a 'large energy supplier' to fund and provide services for the installation of at least 400,000 domestic smart meters.
The contract increased the company's contracted smart meter order pipeline to 2.75 million meters, up from 2.35 million at the end of June.
Separately, the company had secured a further 50 megawatt battery project which was previously under exclusivity, increasing the secured pipeline to 240 megawatts.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.