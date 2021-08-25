StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse property investor Warehouse REIT said it had acquired four new properties and completed 20 new lettings since 25 May.
The new properties were acquired for a combined £13.1 million, reflecting a blended net initial yield of 5.0%, and generated £0.7 million per annum of contracted rent.
Warehouse REIT said the purchases brought its portfolio past 8.5 million square feet and increased its holdings in South Cambridge and Midpoint-18, Cheshire.
The 20 new lettings were achieved at 7.0% ahead of 31 March 2021 estimated rental values.
The portfolio's total occupancy decreased slightly to 94.2%, from 95.6%, however effective vacancy has reduced to just 2.0%, excluding units under refurbishment or under offer to let.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
