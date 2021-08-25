StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable fuels group Velocys said its technology had been selected for an e-fuels project by Toyo Engineering and its consortium of six Japanese companies.
The companies had been commissioned by the Japanese government to jointly to commence a demonstration project.
The ultimate goal, Velocys said, was the commercialisation of a sustainable aviation fuels supply chain based on carbon recycling.
'E-fuels are a promising set of sustainable fuels synthesised from hydrogen that is generated with renewable power and carbon dioxide that is captured from existing sources or the atmosphere,' it said.
Velocys said its participation in the project remained subject to contract with Toyo and that a further announcement would be made in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
