StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company Costain swung to a profit in the first half of the year as revenue was boosted by an ongoing recovery in the construction sector.
For the half-year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £9.1 million compared with a loss of £92.3 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £556.8 million from £547.3 million.
'During the period, we were pleased to secure a number of new contracts with a total value of £334.3m, principally from our sizable long term framework agreements,' the company said.
'This takes the total order book to £4.0bn as at 30 June 2021, broadly similar to 31 December 2020,' it added.
The company didn't declare a dividend, but said it would continue to review the timing of the reinstatement of future dividends.
Looking ahead, the company said it had 'good' visibility on the completion of contracts for the remainder of this year, which gave it confidence in delivering full year results in line with its expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
