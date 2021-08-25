StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Mining reported intercepts significantly above the mineral resource estimate cut-off grade from drilling at the Alford East copper and gold project in Australia.
Highlights included encountering 32.9 metres at 0.4% copper and 0.31 grams per tonne of gold from 81.5 metres.
Assays were taken from two of nine holes and remaining assays results were expected over the coming weeks.
'The new geological model and drill targeting is paying off,' managing director Nicole Galloway Warland said.
'The uplift in copper and especially gold grade, adjacent to what appears to be a controlling structure is very exciting and beyond the directors expectations, suggesting potential for an extended zone of higher-grade copper and gold along this structure.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.