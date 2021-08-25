StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Mining reported intercepts significantly above the mineral resource estimate cut-off grade from drilling at the Alford East copper and gold project in Australia.

Highlights included encountering 32.9 metres at 0.4% copper and 0.31 grams per tonne of gold from 81.5 metres.

Assays were taken from two of nine holes and remaining assays results were expected over the coming weeks.

'The new geological model and drill targeting is paying off,' managing director Nicole Galloway Warland said.

'The uplift in copper and especially gold grade, adjacent to what appears to be a controlling structure is very exciting and beyond the directors expectations, suggesting potential for an extended zone of higher-grade copper and gold along this structure.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com