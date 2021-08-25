StockMarketWire.com - Logistics solutions company Clipper Logistics hiked its final dividend after profit jumped in the first half of the year, driven by 'high' demand for e-fulfilment services.
For the year ended 30 April 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £26.7 million from £20.1 million year-on-year as revenue increased by 39.1% to £696.2 million.
The company recommended a final dividend of 7.1p per share, making a total dividend per share of 11.1p for the full year, an increase of 14.4% from last year.
'The group has made a strong start to the new financial year and is trading in line with its recently upgraded guidance for FY22,' the company said.
'The group's pipeline of new opportunities remains buoyant and further momentum with new contract wins is expected during the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
