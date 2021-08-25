StockMarketWire.com - European sustainable energy investor Scirocco Energy said it had completed its planned £1.2m acquisition of a 50% stake in Energy Acquisitions.

The deal was first announced on 9 July.

Energy Acquisitions was an operating vehicle in the sustainable energy sector.

Scirocco Energy said it could leverage Energy Acquisitions' strong network and expertise to gain access to a pipeline of acquisition opportunities within the anaerobic digestion and biogas market.


