StockMarketWire.com - European sustainable energy investor Scirocco Energy said it had completed its planned £1.2m acquisition of a 50% stake in Energy Acquisitions.
The deal was first announced on 9 July.
Energy Acquisitions was an operating vehicle in the sustainable energy sector.
Scirocco Energy said it could leverage Energy Acquisitions' strong network and expertise to gain access to a pipeline of acquisition opportunities within the anaerobic digestion and biogas market.
