StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Augean urged shareholders to back a £341 million takeover offer tabled by consortium led by Ancala Partners and Fiera Infrastructure, rather than a rival offer from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure.
The 325 pence per share offer valued the Augean at approximately £341.2 million, and represented a premium of approximately 16.1% to the 280 pence per share offer from Morgan Stanley.
'The Augean directors believe that the superior offer price of 325 pence in cash per Augean Share is compelling and urge Augean shareholders to take no action in relation to the MSIP offer,' the company said.
The court meeting and the general shareholder meeting for the deal were expected to be held in the week commencing 27 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
