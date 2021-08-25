StockMarketWire.com - Resource exploration and development company Empire Metals hailed 'encouraging' results from the its Eclipse gold project located within the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.
'The drilling has delivered encouraging results that confirm the existence of several parallel veins in addition to the main Eclipse vein and indicates that the Eclipse lode itself remains open at depth,' the company said.
'Equipped with these results, we believe that the main gold mineralisation at Eclipse is more prevalent at depth, and is perhaps orders of magnitude larger than originally anticipated,' it added.
The company said it would also expand the exploration and development focus on the 'wider potential that is offered by combinations of the Eclipse lode with the Jack's Dream extension and Twin Shaft lode with the objective of delivering a larger mineralised inventory to advance towards feasibility stage.'
