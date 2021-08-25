StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy said the first patient had been dosed in its phase II/III trial assessing investigational COVID-19 therapy was now underway.

The primary efficacy endpoint was clinical status (WHO 9-point ordinal scale) at day 14.

The secondary endpoints for the study included clinical status at day 28 and in-hospital mortality at days 28 and 90.

'We are pleased to commence this pivotal Phase II/III trial as we believe intravenous IFN beta-1a has the potential to become a powerful treatment option for patients who are at risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome as a consequence of a viral infection, such as COVID-19,' the company said.




