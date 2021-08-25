StockMarketWire.com - Ediston Property Investment said it had acquired Springkerse Retail Park in Stirling, Scotland for £21.85 million, in an 'off market' transaction from clients of LaSalle Investment Management.
The price reflected an initial yield of 9.54%.
'The park is anchored by B&Q, with other tenants including Wren Kitchens, DFS, Pets at Home and Halfords represented on the site,' the company said.
'The asset is expected to benefit from the intensive asset management style of the Investment Manager. The planned upgrades should improve the lettability of the two vacant units (13% by ERV), providing an opportunity to increase the income stream and drive capital value,' it addded.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
