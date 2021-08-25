StockMarketWire.com - Georgia Capital said it acquired an 81% stake in Georgian-Austrian School Pesvebi, and also announced the launch of a new (second) campus at Green School, in an effort to expand its K-12 education business.
Georgian-Austrian School Pesvebi is located in a densely populated urban area in Tbilisi with a considerable residential apartment development pipeline.
The new (second) campus of Green School is located in the central district of Tbilisi.
'With the acquisition of Georgian-Austrian School Pesvebi and the expansion of Green School, we are further expanding into the affordable segment of private K-12 education, where we see attractive opportunities for a scaled player,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.