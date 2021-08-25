StockMarketWire.com - Georgia Capital said it acquired an 81% stake in Georgian-Austrian School Pesvebi, and also announced the launch of a new (second) campus at Green School, in an effort to expand its K-12 education business.

Georgian-Austrian School Pesvebi is located in a densely populated urban area in Tbilisi with a considerable residential apartment development pipeline.

The new (second) campus of Green School is located in the central district of Tbilisi.

'With the acquisition of Georgian-Austrian School Pesvebi and the expansion of Green School, we are further expanding into the affordable segment of private K-12 education, where we see attractive opportunities for a scaled player,' the company said.




