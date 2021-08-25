StockMarketWire.com - James Latham, the company that trades in timber, panels, and decorative services, has today announced a trading update which revealed that for the first four months of the financial year, revenue was up at £127 million.
This represents a 34% spike in sales per working day, according to the statement, compared to the three months ended 31 March 2021.
Global demand for timber remains high, according to the company, and this has meant increases in prices and shortages never before seen in the industry.
Volumes per working day of container rates have reached 11% for the company, from the three months ending 31 March 2021.
The statement says: “Our aim throughout this period has been to ensure that our loyal customer base is kept supplied with product, despite the supply difficulties in the market.”
Further, JL reports that overheads have been controlled and the level of debt is low, though transport issues persist, marked by the shortage of drivers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
