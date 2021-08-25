StockMarketWire.com - Polar Capital Technology Trust has announced the appointment of two new independent non-executive directors, Jane Pearce and Catherine Cripps.

Pearce is a well-versed independent director and chartered accountant with over 20 years in financial markets.

Pearce is currently a non-executive director of Shires Income plc. She is also a technology equity analyst.

Catherine Cripps is currently a non-executive director of Goldman Sachs International, Goldman Sachs International Bank and the Nuclear Liabilities Fund.

Sarah Bates, chair, said: ‘We are pleased to announce that both Jane Pearce and Catherine Cripps have agreed to join the Board. We look forward to benefitting from their extensive experience and complementary skills.’


