StockMarketWire.com - Polar Capital Technology Trust has announced the appointment of two new independent non-executive directors, Jane Pearce and Catherine Cripps.
Pearce is a well-versed independent director and chartered accountant with over 20 years in financial markets.
Pearce is currently a non-executive director of Shires Income plc. She is also a technology equity analyst.
Catherine Cripps is currently a non-executive director of Goldman Sachs International, Goldman Sachs International Bank and the Nuclear Liabilities Fund.
Sarah Bates, chair, said: ‘We are pleased to announce that both Jane Pearce and Catherine Cripps have agreed to join the Board. We look forward to benefitting from their extensive experience and complementary skills.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
