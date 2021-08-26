CA
26/08/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
26/08/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
EU
26/08/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
26/08/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
IT
26/08/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
26/08/2021 00:50 services producer Price Index
UK
26/08/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
US
26/08/2021 13:30 jobless claims
26/08/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
26/08/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
