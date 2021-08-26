StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Forxiga, an oral inhibitor, had been approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in adults with and without type-2 diabetes.
The approval was based on 'positive results from the DAPA-CKD Phase III trial,' the company said.
The DAPA-CKD phase III trial demonstrated that Forxiga, on top of standard-of-care treatment with an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or an angiotensin receptor blocker, reduced the relative risk of worsening of renal function, onset of end-stage kidney disease, or risk of cardiovascular or renal death by 39%, compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
