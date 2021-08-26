StockMarketWire.com - Watches of Switzerland Group has appointed William 'Bill' Floydd as chief financial officer (CFO) of the group, succeeding Anders Romberg who has informed the board of his intention to retire after seven years in the role.
The effective date of Floydd's appointment as director and CFO will be announced in due course and Romberg will remain with the group as a director and CFO until then. He will leave the group following a handover period.
Floydd will join the company from The Rank Group Plc, the FTSE 250 international gaming, leisure, and entertainment group, where he has held the role of CFO since November 2018.
At Rank Floydd has made a major contribution to its transformation and in the last 18 months has led several financing initiatives to ensure Rank has been able to weather the pandemic.
Prior to his role at Rank, he was CFO at FTSE 100 Experian Plc's UK and Ireland region for over five years where he contributed to strong revenue and EBIT growth while overseeing a range of M&A activity and Experian's FCA authorisation process.
Before this, Floydd spent 12 years in a variety of leadership positions at Logica Plc. He is a chartered accountant, having qualified with PwC.
Brian Duffy, CEO, said: '[Floydd] brings a wealth of senior financial expertise and leadership qualities, and the Group will benefit greatly from his experience.
'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Anders for the significant contribution he has made to the business as our CFO since 2014, including to our successful IPO in 2019 and subsequent growth as a listed company. Personally I would like to add that Anders has been a strong partner to me and has played a key leadership role in the transformation of our business. Anders leaves the Group in a strong financial position and we wish him all the very best for the future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
