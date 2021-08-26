StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said a late-stage trial of its drug to treat Wilson disease met its primary endpoint, demonstrating about three times greater copper mobilisation from tissues than standard-of-care treatments.
Wilson disease is a rare and progressive genetic condition in which the body's pathway for removing excess copper is compromised.
The primary endpoint gauged the daily mean area under the effect curve for directly measured non-ceruloplasmin-bound copper (dNCC) over 48 weeks.
This novel measure assesses the daily mean copper mobilised from tissues, reflecting the underlying burden of the copper accumulation.
'Alexion is working closely with health authorities worldwide and intends to submit these data for review in the coming months,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
