Software company D4t4 Solutions said it continued to perform in line with management's expectations.

Following the acquisition of Prickly Cactus, a data and analytics consultancy on 2 August 2021, the integration of the team was going 'well,' the company said.

'D4t4 has also commenced a marketing and press release campaign, particularly focused on raising the profile of Celebrus products in the US market,' it added.

D4t4 planned to publish a half year trading update in mid-October 2021, ahead of the half year results due to be published in November 2021.




