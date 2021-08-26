StockMarketWire.com - Irish homebuilder Glenveagh Properties swung to a first-half profit following a jump in completion amid a recovery in homebuilding activity.
For the period ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was €2.6 million compared with a loss of €27.3 million a year earlier as revenue jumped 245% to €127.5 million.
Completions were up 162% to 322.
'As anticipated, the weighting towards closings in H1 has improved in 2021 with nearly 30% of our full year unit target closing in H1. This compares very favourably to 18% and 19% in 2020 and 2019 respectively,' the company said.
'Despite the major headwinds caused by Covid-19, we have returned to profitability and increased our output. We have sold, signed, or reserved the 1,150 homes that we expect to deliver this year with a further 300 homes already reserved for next year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.