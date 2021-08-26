StockMarketWire.com - Energy business eEnergy said it had won its maiden contract to provide solar power together with LED lighting to British Gaskets.
The initial, single site contract covers a solar power system, together with LED lighting, with a contract value of approximately £0.4 million.
'The board continues to expect trading for the year ended 30 June 2022 to be in-line with current market expectations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.