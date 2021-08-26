StockMarketWire.com - Energy business eEnergy said it had won its maiden contract to provide solar power together with LED lighting to British Gaskets.

The initial, single site contract covers a solar power system, together with LED lighting, with a contract value of approximately £0.4 million.

'The board continues to expect trading for the year ended 30 June 2022 to be in-line with current market expectations,' the company said.










