StockMarketWire.com - UK gas and infrastructure operator IOG returned to profit in the first half of the year as lower costs and a weaker pound bolstered performance.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £209,000 compared with a loss of £3.6 million last year.
Administrative expenses fell to £86K from £1.5 million, and the company reported a foreign exchange profit of £1.9 million, compared with a loss of £0.8 million last year.
Looking ahead, the company said phase 1 first gas was expected in Q4 2021 on completion of the Blythe well and onshore recommissioning activities.
The pipelay campaign to install 6km extension of the 24" Saturn Banks pipeline to the Southwark field was expected in Q1 2022, ahead of Southwark first gas expected in Q2 2022, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.