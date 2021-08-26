StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising group Bidstack inked a new partnership with Motionlab Interactive to deliver in-game advertising for the latter's mobile game PDC Darts Match.
'The new game expands Bidstack's stadium vertical and increases the number of sports covered to five different categories (football, tennis, cricket, jiu-jitsu and darts),' the company said.
'Stadium environments are an ideal fit for in-game advertising as they feature natural spaces for branding to be integrated around the action. In PDC Darts Match ads will be seen during the walkout sequence before each match and around the dartboard itself during gameplay,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.