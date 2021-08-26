StockMarketWire.com - Oilex Ltd has appointed Suzie Foreman as company secretary as Mark Bolton steps down from the role.
Foreman is a chartered accountant and Governance Institute Fellow member, specialising in the provision of corporate governance, financial reporting and company secretarial advice to entities for over 20 years.
She has held senior management roles and has demonstrated experience across a range of businesses from start-up enterprises to large corporates.
Foreman has acted in the capacity of non-executive director, CFO and company secretary and is currently the company secretary of ASX listed entity Spectur Limited.
Bolton has stepped down as company secretary and continues as a Non-Executive Director of Oilex.
Oilex's Chairman, Joe Salomon, said: 'Suzie's appointment underlines the company's commitment to strong corporate governance. We look forward to working with Suzie as we transition into the company's next phase of growth and development.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
