StockMarketWire.com - Chesnara raised its dividend after swinging to a first-half profit, led by strong performance in its UK and Netherlands segments.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit as £20.8 million compared with a loss of £9.1 million.
Cash generation was pressured by a £29.0 million adverse impact of equity investment growth on solvency II capital requirements and a £9.4 million negative foreign exchange impact, the company said.
The company said it continued to be well capitalised with group solvency ratio at 153%. That compared with a pre-pandemic level of 155%.
The company raised its interim dividend by 3% to 7.88p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.