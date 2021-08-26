StockMarketWire.com - Biopesticide products maker Eden Research said that its biofungicide Mevalone had received authorisation for use on new crops in Portugal to control the disease Botrytis cinerea, a destructive fungal pathogen affecting many plant species.

'This latest label extension adds strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cranberries, kiwi, aubergines and peppers to the label, with product applications being permitted close to the point of harvest,' the comany said.

'This approval in Portugal will enable Sipcam to expand the market for Araw across thousands of hectares of new high value crops. Portugal is in the top ten kiwi producers in the world and over 14,000 tonnes of strawberries are exported from Portugal on an annual basis,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com