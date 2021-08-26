StockMarketWire.com - Helium One said it had completed its 2021 exploration drilling campaign, and would now progressed to phase 2 exploration work at its Rukwa project in Tanzania.
The 2021 exploration drilling campaign had identified a working helium system in the Rukwa Basin.
'The identification of a well-developed sealing claystone 130m thick at the top of the Karoo formation demonstrates sufficient sealing capacity in the basin to support the trapping of helium gas within the untested reservoir formations beneath,' the company said.
The move toward phase 2 exploration work is expected to increase the odds of making a commercial discovery.
'Using various geophysical techniques, we can quickly and cheaply advance both 'Shallow' and 'Deep' target types to de-risk our ability, to make a commercial discovery with phase 2 drilling.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
