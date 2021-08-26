StockMarketWire.com - Forterra said it had completed the sale of its Swadlincote site for £14.2 million.

The site contained two separate manufacturing facilities; a hollowcore precast concrete flooring factory which was mothballed in 2020 and a bespoke precast concrete facility, the closure of which was announced in July 2021.

'Forterra will continue to lease part of the site for a nominal amount until the end of the year as remaining operations are wound up and manufacture of our bespoke precast products is consolidated at our Somercotes facility,' the company said.

'It is a condition of the sale that the Swadlincote site will not be used for the manufacture of building products,' it added.




