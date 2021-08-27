StockMarketWire.com - Salt Lake Potash has announced that CEO Tony Swiericzuk has resigned.
A statement provided by the company reads: ‘The Board would like to thank Tony for the energy and commitment he brought to the CEO role since joining the Company in November 2018. Tony has guided the permitting, financing, development and construction of the Lake Way Project, positioning SO4 as an industry leader in Western Australia.
According to the company, it is in ‘advanced discussions’ with a replacement CEO and will make an announcement regarding a replacement in the coming weeks.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
