Infrastructure investment company BBGI Global Infrastructure reported a rise in first-half profit as lower expenses offset a fall in operating income.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £26.0 million from £19.2 million last year, while operating income fell to £33.1 million from £36.9 million.

The company's portfolio value at 30 June 2021 was £913.3 million, up 2% from £895.7 million seen in December last year.

The company reconfirmed its dividend target of 7.33 pence per share for 2021 and 7.48 pence per share for 2022. The dividend target for 2023 was 7.63 pence per share, corresponding to a 2% annualised increase in target dividends over the next two years.



